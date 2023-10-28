The new holiday special, Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas, is set to premiere on NBC Dec. 11.

The program, which is to be taped in Las Vegas where Manilow has his theatrical residency, will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

"With a Vegas-size backdrop and Manilow's renowned 24-piece band, the evening will feature the best of his greatest hits, including 'Copacabana,' 'Mandy,' 'I Write the Songs' and 'Looks Like We Made It,' along with several holiday favorites such as 'Jingle Bells,' 'Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,' 'Feliz Navidad' and 'White Christmas. The evening may also include an appearance by Santa himself," the network said in a press release on Friday.

The special will be directed by Matt Askew, whose credits include Weekends with Adele.

"I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and favorite Christmas songs," Manilow said in a statement. "It's a feel-good hour full of music."