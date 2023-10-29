Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Singer/composer Daniel Decatur Emmett, who wrote the words and music for "Dixie," in 1815

-- Comedian/singer Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 84)

-- Painter Bob Ross in 1942

-- English rock musician Denny Laine in 1944 (age 79)

-- Singer Melba Moore in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 66)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 64)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 51)

-- actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 51)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 37)

-- Singer Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 36)