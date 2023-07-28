Singer and actress Renee Rapp took to the stage on Today.

The recording artist, 23, performed on Friday's episode of the NBC morning show as part of the Today summer concert series.

Rapp performed her singles "Talk Too Much" and "Snow Angel," both released this year.

In addition, the singer got a shoutout from her parents, who were in the Today audience.

Rapp's parents said it was an "unbelievable" and "humbling" experience to see Rapp's fans come out to support the singer.

"Talk Too Much" and "Snow Angel" appear on Rapp's forthcoming debut studio album, Snow Angel, which is scheduled for release Aug. 18. Rapp will support the album with her Snow Hard Feelings tour, which begins Sept. 15 in Houston.

As an actress, Rapp is known for playing Leighton Murray on Mindy Kaling's series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Rapp announced earlier this month that she is leaving the show after its upcoming third season on Max.