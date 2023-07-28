Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024.The 56-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, named Standing Room Only, on Friday.The Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla., and ends June 27 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.Carly Pearce will join the tour as a special guest."Can't wait to see you out there," McGraw wrote on Instagram."My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can't wait to see y'all out on the road in 2024," Pearce added.Standing Room Only is in support of McGraw's forthcoming album of the same name. The singer will release the album Aug. 25.Here's the full list of dates for the Standing Room Only tour:March 14, 2024 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial ArenaMarch 15 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaMarch 16 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterMarch 21 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo ArenaMarch 27 - Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers AreaMarch 29 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaMarch 30 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight ArenaApril 4 - Denver, at Ball ArenaApril 5 - Salt Lake City, at Delta CenterApril 6 - Boise, Idaho, at Extramile ArenaApril 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Bok CenterApril 18 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge FieldhouseApril 19 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserve ForumApril 20 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterApril 25 - Nashville, at Bridgestone ArenaApril 26 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson Boling ArenaMay 9 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS ArenaMay 11 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun ArenaMay 16 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours ArenaMay 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum CenterMay 18 - Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Civic Center ColiseumMay 30 - Toledo, Ohio, at The Huntington CenterMay 31 - Chicago, at United CenterJune 1 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel ArenaJune 6 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier CenterJune 7 - Omaha, Neb., at Chi Health CenterJune 8 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterJune 13 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast ColiseumJune 15 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterJune 20 - Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo CenterJune 21 - Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank ArenaJune 22 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC ArenaJune 27 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center