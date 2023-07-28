Carly Rae Jepsen is back with new music.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released her seventh studio album, The Loveliest Time, on Friday.

The Loveliest Time is a follow-up to Jepsen's 2022 album, The Loneliest Time.

In a post on Instagram, Jepsen shared her love for singer and musician James Taylor and his influence on her music. She described The Loveliest Time as "a few pages from my life to yours."

"It's sad sometimes, it's experimental, and it's ecstatic too. It's what happens after you've survived your first night alone and you realize -- I'm okay. In fact, I can thrive like this," the star wrote. "Connection comes next. Find the people that get you and never let them go."

"As James would say 'The secret to life is enjoying the passage of time,'" she added. "So here is to all of us climbing up on the roof one night soon and feeling the weight of the world slip away..."

The Loveliest Time features the single "Shy Boy" and 12 other songs: "Anything to Be with You," "Kamizake," "After Last Night," "Aeroplanes," "Kollage," "Shadow," "Psychedelic Switch," "So Right," "Come Over," "Put It to Rest," "Stadium Love" and "Weekend Love."

Jepsen came to fame after appearing as a contestant of Canadian Idol in 2007. She is best known for her 2012 single "Call Me Maybe."