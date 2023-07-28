South Korean singer Jihyo is teasing her solo debut.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a "spoiler" clip of her song "Killin' Me Good" on Friday.

"Killin' Me Good" appears on Jihyo's forthcoming debut solo EP, Zone, which is slated for release Aug. 18.

Jihyo shared a release schedule for Zone last week.

The singer will release another spoiler clip Sunday, followed by a track list and third spoiler clip Monday. She will also share an "opening trailer," a snippet of "Killin' Me Good" and a series of concept photos in the coming weeks.

Jihyo will release an album sneak peek Aug. 11 and 16 and music video teasers Aug. 14 and 17 before the album's official release.

Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group performed its songs "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Alcohol-Free" on Today earlier this month.