Paramount+ with Showtime has announced three returning cast members for Dexter: Resurrection. James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott will reprise their roles in the new series, a sequel to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood.

Remar returns as Harry, Dexter's ( Michael C. Hall ) adoptive father, who remains a voice in his head as an adult. Dexter heard his adoptive sister, Deb ( Jennifer Carpenter ), in the revival series Dexter: New Blood.

Carpenter has not yet been mentioned in association with Resurrection. Deb died in the final season of the original Showtime series.

Zayas returns as Angel Batista, a former colleague of Dexter's at the Miami Police Department. Alcott will reprise Harrison, Dexter's grown-up son who found him in New Blood.

The prequel series Dexter: Original Sin is currently airing on Showtime. Hall narrates the series and appeared in a prologue confirming Dexter lived after the end of New Blood.

Patrick Gibson plays young Dexter in Original Sin, with Molly Brown as young Deb, Christian Slater as Harry, and James Martinez as Angel.

Production begins on Dexter: Resurrection this month for a premiere on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime later this year. Resurrection was announced at the Dexter Panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July.