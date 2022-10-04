South Korean singer Seulgi is making her solo debut.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, released her debut solo EP, 28 Reasons, and a music video for her song of the same name Tuesday.

In "28 Reasons," Seulgi sings about toying with a love interest and giving them 28 reasons to stay away.

28 Reasons also features the songs "Dead Man Runnin," "Bad Boy, Sad Girl" featuring Be'O, "Anywhere but Home," "Los Angeles" and "Crown."

Red Velvet also consists of Irene, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group last released the EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm in March.

In addition, Seulgi and Irene are members of the Red Velvet subunit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi, which released its first EP, Monster, in July 2020.