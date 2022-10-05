Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 99)-- Actor\/comedian Bill Dana in 1924-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 85)-- Rock singer\/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 79)-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 75)-- Irish rock musician\/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 71)-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 71)-- Author\/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 70)-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 64)-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 63)-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 60)-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 59)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 57)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 39)-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Nathalie Kelley in 1984 (age 38)-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 16)