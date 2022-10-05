Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713

-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829

-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864

-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902

-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902

-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922

-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 99)

-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924

-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 85)

-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 70)

-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957

-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 63)

-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 60)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 59)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 57)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Scott Weinger in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 39)

-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Nathalie Kelley in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 16)