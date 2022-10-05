Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song is from her latest album, Palomino, which she released in late April. It is her first solo album since Wildcard, which was released in November 2019. Her collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, came out in May 2021.

Lambert wore a red, white and blue dress with stars and silver glitter cowboy boots Tuesday during her performance.

The 38-year-old star was nominated for several Country Music Association awards in early September, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Lambert has had a total of 61 CMA Awards nominations -- the most by any female artist in history. The CMAs will take place Nov. 9 in Nashville.