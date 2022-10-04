Coldplay is postponing a series of shows on its Music of the Spheres world tour.

The rock band said Tuesday that will reschedule its upcoming concerts in Brazil due as frontman Chris Martin recovers from a "serious lung infection."

Coldplay was to perform eight shows between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio de Janeiro and Si£o Paulo.

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Si£o Paulo until early 2023," the band wrote on Instagram. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks."

"We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," the group said. "To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."

Coldplay is next scheduled to perform Oct. 25 in Buenos Aires, Aregentina.

"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon," the band said.

Coldplay kicked off the Music of the Spheres tour in March and is scheduled to perform through July 2023.

The tour supports the band's album of the same name, released in October 2021.