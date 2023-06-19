Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday.
"This movie for me existed elementally for 20 years," Snyder says in the clip. "It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting the chance to tell the story that I've been thinking about for quite a while."
Snyder shared a photo earlier this month that introduces Skrein as the villain Admiral Atticus Noble.
Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.
Snyder is known for directing such films as 300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.
