Zack Snyder is teasing his new film Rebel Moon.

The writer, director and producer shared a poster for the epic space opera Sunday featuring Sofia Boutella.

Rebel Moon is a new sci-fi film inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai. Snyder serves as director and co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

The poster shows Boutella in costume as her character Kora, a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.

"War comes to every world," Snyder captioned the post.

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday.

"This movie for me existed elementally for 20 years," Snyder says in the clip. "It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting the chance to tell the story that I've been thinking about for quite a while."

Snyder shared a photo earlier this month that introduces Skrein as the villain Admiral Atticus Noble.

Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Snyder is known for directing such films as 300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.