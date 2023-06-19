AMC is giving a glimpse of the new show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser for the post-apocalyptic series Sunday featuring Norman Reedus

Daryl Dixon is a sequel and spinoff of The Walking Dead, which ended in November after 11 seasons. Reedus reprises his role of Daryl Dixon, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse.

The teaser shows Daryl (Reedus) shipwrecked and lost at sea.

"Daryl is about to be a fish out of water..." the caption reads.

The new series is created by David Zabel, who also executive produces with Reedus, former Walking Dead showrunners Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang, and Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero

Clemence Poesy and Adam Nagaitis also star.

The Walking Dead franchise is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. The franchise also includes the series Fear the Walking Dead, which is in its eighth season, and The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!