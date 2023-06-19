Beyonce is showcasing looks by Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old singer chose several outfits by Black designers for her concert Sunday in Amsterdam.

Beyonce shared photos of her looks on Instagram.

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers," she wrote.

The outfits were created by Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamar for Off-White and LaQuan Smith, according to British Vogue. Beyonce also wore her own designs for Ivy Park.

The looks included a red, beaded Ferragamo gown and a silver corseted bodysuit by Rousteing.

Juneteenth is a U.S. federal holiday that falls on June 19. The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free under the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was signed by president Abraham Lincoln.

Beyonce launched her Renaissance tour in May and will next perform Wednesday in Hamburg, Germany.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The tour is in support of the singer's album Renaissance, released in July 2022. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."