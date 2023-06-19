Marc Anthony is a dad of seven.

The 54-year-old singer recently welcomed his seventh child, his first with his wife, model Nadia Ferreira, 24.

Anthony shared the news in an Instagram post Sunday on Father's Day alongside a photo of himself holding the new baby.

"God's timing is always perfect," he captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day."

Fellow singers Maluma and Carlos Rivera were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations Marc. Blessings," Rivera wrote in Spanish.

Anthony has six other children: twins Max and Emme with his second wife Jennifer Lopez, sons Ryan and Adrian with his first wife Dayanara Torres, and son Chase and daughter Ariana with his ex-partner Debbie Rosado.

Anthony and Ferreira were first linked in early 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official that March.

The couple married in January 2023 and announced in February that they were expecting their first child.