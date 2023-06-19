South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "Broken Melodies" on Monday.

The "Broken Melodies" video shows the members of NCT Dream party on a football field and in the city streets as they sing about missing a loved one who is far away.

"'Broken Melodies' is a dream-like song with harmonic sounds and it expresses relatable feelings of love such as fear and confusion," the group said in a video for Deezer. "This song also expresses the will to do anything for the one you love."

"Broken Melodies" is the pre-release single from NCT Dream's forthcoming album, ISTJ. The group will release the full album July 17.

ISTJ will be NCT Dream's first full-length album since Glitch Mode, released in March 2022.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 22 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT U, WayV and DoJaeJung.