Country music star Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition series, The Voice."There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice," McEntire tweeted Monday.The Grammy winner will join fellow artists John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the next edition of the show.McEntire is working as a "mega mentor" on Season 23, airing Monday nights.She is also an actress who was recently seen in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and episodes of the ABC series, Big Sky.