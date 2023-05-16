The Peabody Awards ceremony honoring excellence in media has been canceled due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The event was to have taken place on June 11 in Los Angeles, but organizers of the gala released a statement Monday saying it has been scrapped.

"As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting, streaming, and digital media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year's Peabody Award winners find themselves in," the statement said.

"Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year's 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated."

Most TV and film productions, including talk shows and Saturday Night Live, have been shut down since the strike began May 2.

The writers are trying to hammer out new deals with networks, studios and streaming services.

The WGA's last major labor action lasted three months in 2007-08.