SZA and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the big winners at the 2023 Webby Awards.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presented the awards show Monday in New York to honor excellence on the Internet.

SZA, a singer who released her second album, SOS, in December, won the Webby Artist of the Year Award for "the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art."

"The Internet scares me. Thanks!" SZA said in the five-word acceptance speech that is standard from Webby winners.

Ross, a singer and actress who played Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish, took home a Special Achievement Award for "her ingenious use of the Internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force on the Internet."

"You ain't seen nothing yet," Ross said in her acceptance speech.

Singer, rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe was also honored with a Special Achievement award, while emoji creator Shigetaka Kurita took home the Lifetime Achievement award. Sharon Horgan won Best Actress, while SmartLess was named Podcast of the Year.

Other winners included:

Rihanna 's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 won People's Voice Award for fashion, beauty & lifestyle, branded entertainment (video)

Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" (2022 version) won for music video, general video (video)

My BTS Story won for best community engagement, features (social)

#PinkVenomChallenge - YouTube Shorts x Blackpink won People's Voice Award for best partnership or collaboration, features (social)

"This year's Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it," Webby Awards president Claire Graves said in a statement. "They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world."

