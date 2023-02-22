NBC announced Wednesday that Reba McEntire is joining the singing competition The Voice for its 23rd season. Season 23 premieres March 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

McEntire will be a Mega Mentor along with coaches Chance the Rapper Niall Horan and Blake Shelton. The addition of McEntire leads several changes to the singing competition.

McEntire previously appeared on The Voice as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake. As she returns as Mega Mentor, Shelton is coaching his final season on The Voice.

The Voice is introducing a Playoff Pass for the Battle rounds, which begin March 27. When two singers go head to head, each coach has one Playoff Pass that allows both singers to advance rather than eliminating one.

Knockout Rounds will pit artists against each other choosing their own songs without the coaches' help. Knockouts begin April 17.

Playoff rounds return May 1. The Voice airs live beginning May 15.