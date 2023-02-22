McEntire previously appeared on The Voice as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake. As she returns as Mega Mentor, Shelton is coaching his final season on The Voice.
The Voice is introducing a Playoff Pass for the Battle rounds, which begin March 27. When two singers go head to head, each coach has one Playoff Pass that allows both singers to advance rather than eliminating one.
Knockout Rounds will pit artists against each other choosing their own songs without the coaches' help. Knockouts begin April 17.
Playoff rounds return May 1. The Voice airs live beginning May 15.
