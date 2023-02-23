Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pope Paul II in 1417-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker\/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744-- Writer\/philosopher W.E.B. Du Bois in 1868-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889-- Journalist\/author William Shirer in 1904-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915-- Former congressman\/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 86)-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 80)-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 79)-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 72)-- Japanese Emperor Naruhito in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 58)-- Businessman\/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 40)-- Actor\/model Samara Weaving in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 29)-- Actor Emilia Jones in 2002 (age 21)