Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Paul II in 1417

-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633

-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685

-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744

-- Writer/philosopher W.E.B. Du Bois in 1868

-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889

-- Journalist/author William Shirer in 1904

-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915

-- Former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 80)

-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 79)

-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 72)

-- Japanese Emperor Naruhito in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 58)

-- Businessman/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor/model Samara Weaving in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Emilia Jones in 2002 (age 21)