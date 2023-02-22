South Korean singer Jimin is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a release schedule for the album, Face, on Wednesday.

Jimin will release a track list for the album Thursday, followed by the release of the song "Christmas Love" / "Promise" on March 6. He will share a mood photo March 7, along with concept photos March 9 and 10.

The singer will share a track poster March 12, along with music video teasers March 14 and 15. He will release a full music video for the pre-release track March 17.

Jimin will release a poster for the lead single March 19, followed by music video teasers March 21 and 22. He will release the full album and a full music video for the lead single March 24.

Jimin announced Face alongside a water-themed teaser video Tuesday.

As a full group, BTS consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The boy band announced in October that it will take a hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

Other members of BTS are pursuing solo projects, including Suga, who will launch a solo tour as Agust D in April.