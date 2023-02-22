Paramount+ has unveiled the cast of Queen of the Universe Season 2.

The streaming service introduced the new contestants in a press release Wednesday.

Queen of the Universe is a drag singing competition executive produced by RuPaul's Drag Race creator RuPaul. Graham Norton hosts the show, while Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel and Mel B serve as judges.

The series follows "the world's most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination" by giving musical performances in front of a live audience and the panel of judges.

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premieres March 31 in the U.S. and Canada and April 1 in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia.

Season 2 will feature 10 contestants from nine countries:

Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy), a Drag Race Italia alum

Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla.)

Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands), a Drag Race Holland alum

Maxie (Manila, Philippines)

Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif.)

Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico)

Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia)

Viola (Coventry, U.K.)