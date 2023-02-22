Russell Crowe is 'The Pope's Exorcist' in trailer for new horror film
UPI News Service, 02/22/2023
Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Pope's Exorcist.
The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Wednesday featuring Russell Crowe.
The Pope's Exorcist is inspired by the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life Italian priest who served as chief exorcist for the Vatican. The film is based on Amorth's memoirs An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.
Crowe plays Amorth in the film, which follows the character as "he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden," according to an official description.
