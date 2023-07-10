Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is engaged to be married.

The 55-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, financier Scott Litner, on Monday.

"I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning," Bensimon said in a statement to E! News. "We have a romance that people write novels about."

Litner, 54, proposed during a trip to Lake Geneva, Wisc., over the Fourth of July weekend.

"I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose," Bensimon said.

Bensimon's rep confirmed the news to Page Six.

"Kelly is happily engaged and looking forward to this new beginning," the rep said.

Bensimon was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon and has two children, daughters Sea, 25, and Teddy, 23, with her ex.

Bensimon and Litner have been dating for about a year.

Bensimon starred in Seasons 2-4 of the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of New York City. She will return to star in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which will stream on Peacock.