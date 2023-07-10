Fox announced the premiere date for Krapopolis on Monday. The animated comedy premieres Sept. 24 after NFL.

Beginning Oct. 1, Krapopolis joins Fox's Sunday night Animation Domination lineup at 8:30 p.m. That follows The Simpsons at 8 p.m. and precedes Bob's Burgers at 9 p.m. and Family Guy at 9:30.

This also marks Fox's first confirmation of a fall TV premiere. The network announced a slate of shows in May without dates, pending the Writers Guild of America strike and potential Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

Krapopolis has been in development since 2020. Fox renewed it for a second season in 2022 and a third in March.

Since animation takes months to produce a single episode, it is likely that a full season of Krapopolis is ready to air in 2023. Animation is also separate from live-action screenwriters, though the voice actors would be part of a SAG-AFTRA strike.

Community creator and Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon created Krapopolis. Set in ancient Greece, the show parodies mythology with humans, gods and creatures.

Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell lead the voice cast.