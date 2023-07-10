South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a concept clip and photos for the album Kill My Doubt on Monday.

The teaser video shows the members of Itzy pose on set with neon-colored punching bags covered in fringe.

The concept photos also feature the members with the bags.

Itzy shared a first concept clip Sunday that shows the members wearing boxing gloves.

Itzy will release Kill My Doubt on July 31. The EP will be the group's first since Cheshire, released in November 2022.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.