Netflix announced Thursday that Ray Romano has signed on to star in the new series No Good Deed. Romano is the first actor to be cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Liz Feldman , who created Netflix's Dead to Me, Netflix describes No Good Deed as a dark comedy.

Romano will play Paul Morgan, a contractor in debt. Paul hopes selling his Los Feliz home will balance his finances, but things do not go according to plan.

Roles yet to be cast include Paul's wife Lydia. Then, there are three couples vying to buy the Los Feliz house.

Sherry Thomas & Russell Scott are casting No Good Deed. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Silver Tree will direct the pilot, subsequent episodes and executive produce. Silver Tree also directed episodes of Dead to Me and You for Netflix. Christie Smith also executive produces.

Since Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano has appeared on series Men of a Certain Age, Vinyl, Parenthood, Get Shorty, Made for Love and more.