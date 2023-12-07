Netflix announced two new cast members for the Rob Lowe comedy series Unstable on Thursday. Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow will join the second season.

Netflix renewed the show in November. Unstable stars Lowe as biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon, working with his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe, Lowe's real life-son) at their family company.

Morris will play Peter, a biotech startup founder. Peter's success makes Ellis even more competitive with Jackson. Morris currently appears on the fifth season of Fargo.

Apatow plays Georgia, the stepdaughter of Dragon Chief Financial Officer Anna (Sian Clifford). Georgia takes an internship at Dragon.

Fred Armisen will return as Ellis's therapist, and regular cast Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch return.

Netflix did not indicate a premiere date for Unstable Season 2.