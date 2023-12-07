Netflix is teasing the new show Fool Me Once.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Thursday featuring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage

Fool Me Once is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Coben executive produces the show with Nicola Shindler, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.

Keegan plays Maya, a former soldier and wife and mother whose husband Joe (Armitage) is brutally murdered. Maya uncovers a deadly conspiracy after seeing Joe on her secret nanny cam after his apparent death.

Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley also star.

Fool Me Once premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix.

Netflix has previously adapted Coben's books The Stranger, Safe and Stay Close.