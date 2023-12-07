Fool Me Once is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Coben executive produces the show with Nicola Shindler, Danny Brocklehurst and Richard Fee.
Keegan plays Maya, a former soldier and wife and mother whose husband Joe (Armitage) is brutally murdered. Maya uncovers a deadly conspiracy after seeing Joe on her secret nanny cam after his apparent death.
