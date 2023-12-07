ABC and Dick Clark Productions has announced the lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Monae will perform her song "Haute," while Green Day will take to the stage with "American Idiot," "Dookie" and the live debut of its song "Dilemma."

Goulding will perform her songs "Midnight Dreams," "Miracle" and "Burn," while Aqua will revisit its hit 1997 single "Barbie Girl."

Ryan Seacrest will host the New York party in Times Square alongside Rita Ora, with Dayana Torres to oversee the Spanish-language countdown in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The long-running TV special was renewed through 2029 in November.