'Mr. & Mrs. Smith': Donald Glover, Maya Erskine team up in first trailer
UPI News Service, 12/07/2023
Amazon is giving a glimpse of its Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.
Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a reimagining of the 2005 action comedy film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
In the series, Glover and Erskine play two lonely strangers who land jobs for a mysterious spy agency. The pair must assume new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.
"Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?" an official synopsis reads.
The teaser trailer shows John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) get to know each other while taking on action-packed missions.
