Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly will star in the Netflix ranching drama Ransom Canyon.

Netflix shared details about the "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga" in a press release Tuesday.

Ransom Canyon "charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country."

Duhamel will play Staten Kirkland, the owner and sole occupant of the Double K Ranch. Staten is described as a "steadfast and stoic" character who "leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves."

Kelly will portray Quinn, a character that has "often found herself in the shadow of others."

"After a stint in New York pursuing her career as a concert pianist, she has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself," an official description reads.

Ransom Canyon is created, written and executive produced by April Blair. Amanda Marsalis will direct the first two episodes.

Duhamel's previous TV roles include Leo du Pres on All My Children and Danny McCoy on Las Vegas, while Kelly played Lyla Garrity on Friday Night Lights and Dawn Granger, aka Dove, on Titans.