Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans is coming to FX in January.

FX announced a premiere date, Jan. 31, for the show in a press release Tuesday.

Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans is the second season of Feud, an anthology series about famous feuds. The first season focused on the rivalry between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

Capote Vs. the Swans is based on the Laurence Leamer book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era. The season explores writer Truman Capote's conflict with the "swans," a coterie of elite women in high society New York.

"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," an official synopsis reads. "When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote's planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with the swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover."

The cast also includes Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello and Russell Tovey.

Feud is created and executive produced by Ryan Murphy. Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch directed the new season.

Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. EST on FX. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.