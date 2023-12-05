HBO announced Tuesday that it has renewed Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for three more seasons. The show currently airs Sundays at 11 p.m. EST and streams on Max.

The renewal takes Last Week Tonight through 2026. That will be its 13th season after premiering in 2014.

In that time, the show has won 26 Emmys for its satirical take on the news. Oliver expressed gratitude towards HBO in self-deprecating fashion.

"We're very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff," Oliver said in a statement. "We will continue trying to stretch the term 'entertainment' to the breaking point."

Oliver was a Daily Show correspondent and guest host during Jon Stewart's absence before landing his own weekly news show on HBO.