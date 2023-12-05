Fox announced Tuesday that it has renewed So You Think You Can Dance for Season 18. Season 18 of the dance competition premieres March 4 at 9 p.m. EST.

There are some changes coming in the 18th season. Nigel Lythgoe welcomes Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Allison Holker to the judges table.

Both Chmerkovskiy and Holker were choreographers on Dancing with the Stars, where Chmerkovskiy was also a dance partner. Choreographer Comfort Fedoke will be guest judge during the auditions phase.

Each weekly dance challenge will include new elements such as music videos, halftime shows and Broadway dance offs. Season 18 will also present more behind-the-scenes footage of contestants working on their dances.

Cat Deeley returns as host.