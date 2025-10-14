D'Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B legend who rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" and "Lady," died Tuesday, his family announced. He was 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Michael Eugene Archer in 1974, the singer's family said he died "after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer."

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," a statement provided to CNN said.

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind."

D'Angelo showed an interest in music from a early age growing up in Richmond, Va., but his career began to take off in the mid-1990s with the release of his first album, Brown Sugar. The album included the single "Lady," which hit the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

He won the first of his four Grammy Awards in 2001 -- Best R&B Album for his second album, Voodoo and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

D'Angelo's third and final album, Black Messiah, released in 2014, won him two more Grammys -- Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song for "Really Love."

Though considered a recluse by many -- he was largely inactive between his second and third albums -- D'Angelo is known for being instrumental in the development of neo-soul, according to Variety. He collaborated with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, Erykah Badu and Questlove, drummer for the Roots.