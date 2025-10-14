The Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the Documentary Awards on Tuesday. The CCA Documentary Awards will be live-streamed on YouTube, X, Facebook and the Critics Choice website at 7 p.m. EST Nov. 9.

Orwell: 2 + 2 = 5 is nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Score, Best Narration, Best Archival Documentary and Best Political Documentary. The Perfect Neighbor is up for Best Documentary Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Score, Best Archival Documentary and Best True Crime Documentary.

The Alabama Solution is nominated for Feature, Director, Editing, Political Documentary and True Crime Documentary. Directors Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman told UPI that their film's central investigation into the death of inmate Steven Davis was one of many they documented while filming the prison reform documentary.

Pee-wee As Himself is nominated for Documentary Feature and Best Biographical Documentary, a category that also includes John Candy: I Like Me, Love + War, Mr. Scorsese, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay and Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

The Best Music Documentary nominees are Becoming Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Bono: Stories of Surrender, It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).

Other documentaries nominated include 2000 Meters to Andrivka, Apocalypse in the Tropics, Cover-Up, Deaf President Now!, Riefenstahl, The Tale of Silyan, The Eyes of Ghana, The Americas, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time and more.

The complete list of nominees is available at the Critics Choice website. The CCA previously announced Ken Burns will receive the Critics Choice Impact Award and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady the Pennebaker Award.

Note: Fred Topel is a voting member of the Critics Choice Association.