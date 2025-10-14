Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien play feuding colleagues stranded on a deserted island in a trailer released Tuesday for Send Help.

The trailer opens with McAdams' Linda Liddle being ridiculed in the office by her boss, Bradley Preston, played by O'Brien. They board a small jet for a work trip only for the aircraft to crash.

The two "find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash," a synopsis of the film reads. "On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive."

The film also stars Dennis Haysbert, Chris Pang and Brad Fleet and is directed by Sam Raimi.

Send Help comes to theaters Jan. 30.