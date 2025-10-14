The trailer opens with McAdams' Linda Liddle being ridiculed in the office by her boss, Bradley Preston, played by O'Brien. They board a small jet for a work trip only for the aircraft to crash.
The two "find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash," a synopsis of the film reads. "On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive."
