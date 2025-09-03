Sony Pictures Entertainment is previewing 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, starring Ralph Fiennes.

The trailer released Wednesday follows the June release of 28 Years Later, the third chapter in Alex Garland and Danny Boyle 's zombie apocalypse saga. This fourth entry is written by Garland and directed by Nia DaCosta.

"Trying to predict the future is a discouraging, hazardous occupation," a voice says as the preview begins. "In fact, it may not even exist at all. Many of the things we take for granted will one day pass away completely. When that time comes, men will no longer communicate. We may have diseases and barbarism."

The trailer shows clips of what life is like for survivors of the Rage Virus, who must contend with the infected and the cruelty of other humans.

The franchise originated with the 2002 film 28 Days Later, which followed the aftermath of an outbreak that transformed humans into zombie-like creatures.

The movie was followed by the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.

Alfie Williams and Jack O'Connell, who starred alongside Fiennes in 28 Years Later, return for The Bone Temple, which arrives in theaters Jan. 16.

"In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival," an official synopsis reads. "The inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."