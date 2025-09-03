Lady Gaga is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 39, released her song "The Dead Dance" Wednesday to accompany Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2, which arrived the same day.

"You've created a creature of the night. Now I'm haunting your area so you'll rise," she sings.

The music video for the song debuts at 12 p.m. EDT.

Lady Gaga plays a professor in the newest chapter of the show, which follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she returns to Nevermore and attempts to save her best friend (Emma Myers) from death.