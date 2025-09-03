Lady Gaga is back with new music.The singer and actress, 39, released her song "The Dead Dance" Wednesday to accompany Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2, which arrived the same day."You've created a creature of the night. Now I'm haunting your area so you'll rise," she sings.The music video for the song debuts at 12 p.m. EDT.Lady Gaga plays a professor in the newest chapter of the show, which follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she returns to Nevermore and attempts to save her best friend (Emma Myers) from death.Season 2, Part 2 also stars Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez.