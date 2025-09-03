Apple TV+ is previewing Season 5 of Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and arriving on the platform Sept. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House, a group of delinquent British spies. In the trailer that debuted Wednesday, Diana Taverner ( Kristin Scott Thomas ) announces she is locking down the MI5 department.

"If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you, I am killing it right now," Lamb tells her in the preview.

Viewers also see Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) defend himself after getting a new girlfriend, raising suspicions at the department.

Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosaline Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Nick Mohammed also star in the series, which takes its inspirations from the novels penned by Mick Herron.