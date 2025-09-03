Kristin Scott Thomas locks down Slough House in 'Slow Horses' S5
UPI News Service, 09/03/2025
Apple TV+ is previewing Season 5 of Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and arriving on the platform Sept. 24.
Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the leader of Slough House, a group of delinquent British spies. In the trailer that debuted Wednesday, Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) announces she is locking down the MI5 department.
"If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you, I am killing it right now," Lamb tells her in the preview.
Viewers also see Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) defend himself after getting a new girlfriend, raising suspicions at the department.
