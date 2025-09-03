The celebrity guest judges for RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7 are in.

Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is among the stars who will judge the queens vying for the drag superstar title.

"Being a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK was on my bucket list," O'Donnell said in a press release. "And the experience was absolute magic! The. incredible talent of the queens completely blew me away."

Other celebrity guests announced Wednesday include Jane Horrocks, Joel Dommett, Mazz Murray, Michelle de Swarte, Mutya Buena, Nadine Coyle, Sophie Willan and Susan Wokoma.

Claudimar Neto will return as choreographer, while Jordan North "will be appearing as a super special guest," according to an official synopsis.

Although an official release date has not yet been announced, the new season is due in the fall.

The Season 7 queens were announced Aug. 22, and they include: Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Nyongella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, 2220 and Bones.

Judges will also include RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.