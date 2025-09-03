Dancing with the Stars has announced more contestants joining the cast of Season 34, which premieres Sept. 16.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel are among the celebrities who will team up with professional dancers in an effort to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

The show previously announced Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will be among the celebrity dancers.

Influencer Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, the late Steve Irwin's son, were also previously announced as cast members.

Other stars set to take the dance floor include Hilaria Baldwin, Baron Davis, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Lauren Jauregui and Andy Richter.