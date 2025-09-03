The film imagines a minute-by-minute account of how the government would navigate such a crisis.
"Multiple nations possess enough nuclear weapons to end civilization within minutes," Bigelow, who also directed The Hurt Locker, told Netflix's Tudum. "And yet, there's a kind of collective numbness -- a quiet normalization of the unthinkable. How can we call this 'defense' when the inevitable outcome is total destruction?"
"I wanted to make a film that confronts this paradox -- to explore the madness of a world that lives under the constant shadow of annihilation, yet rarely speaks of it," she added.
