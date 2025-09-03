A teaser trailer for director Kathryn Bigelow's A House of Dynamite shows Rebecca Ferguson responding to a missile fired at the United States.

The film imagines a minute-by-minute account of how the government would navigate such a crisis.

"Multiple nations possess enough nuclear weapons to end civilization within minutes," Bigelow, who also directed The Hurt Locker, told Netflix's Tudum. "And yet, there's a kind of collective numbness -- a quiet normalization of the unthinkable. How can we call this 'defense' when the inevitable outcome is total destruction?"

"I wanted to make a film that confronts this paradox -- to explore the madness of a world that lives under the constant shadow of annihilation, yet rarely speaks of it," she added.

Idris Elba, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O'Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which hits theaters Oct. 10 and arrives on Netflix Oct. 24.