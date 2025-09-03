Halsey has released a new music video ahead of their upcoming Badlands tour, which commemorates 10 years of the album.

The singer, 30, released a music video for "Drive" Wednesday. The song appears on Badlands, which dropped in 2015.

The music video opens with police yelling and breaking open a door to an empty apartment and then cuts to a clip of Halsey driving a pale pink Mustang.

The video shows different versions of the singer attempting to warn people that they are "part of a machine."

"The world that you live in was designed to keep you terrified of what happens beyond the burden of their control," she says in the music video. "You are dulled and filed flat so that you punish yourself for the crimes of the unseen hands that hold you down. They raised us to believe that the Badlands are an inescapable truth -- permanent captivity. But I've seen behind the walls, and I recorded this to let you know there is more out there."

Wednesday's release follows the arrival of a music video for "Gasoline" last week. That track also appears on the 2015 album.

Halsey is set to begin their Badlands tour in North America Oct. 14 in Los Angeles. She will visit Europe and Australia beginning in February.