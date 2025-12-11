Trying and Smoke actor Rafe Spall is set to play the prime minister of England in the new Channel 4 series, Number 10.

Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman will play his deputy chief of staff, while Katherine Kelly from In Flight will play his chief of staff.

The show was written and is being executive produced by Steven Moffat, whose credits include Doctor Who, Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Man.

"Number 10 is a sensational piece of writing, equal to its peerless author, Steven Moffat," Spall said in a press release Wednesday.

