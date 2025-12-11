The show was written and is being executive produced by Steven Moffat, whose credits include Doctor Who, Sherlock, Dracula and Inside Man.
"Number 10 is a sensational piece of writing, equal to its peerless author, Steven Moffat," Spall said in a press release Wednesday.
