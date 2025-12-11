Isla Fisher is paying tribute to late Confessions of a Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella, who died of brain cancer this week at the age of 55.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisher starred in a beloved 2009 film adaptation of Shopaholic.

"I'm so heartbroken that you are gone," Fisher wrote on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, alongside clips from the blockbuster.

"Dear Sophie, You conjured Rebecca Bloomwood, a hilarious flawed dream of a comic character -- and I was lucky enough to step into her shoes and speak your witty & brilliant words," the actress said.

"My daughters grew up being read your books and love them to this day. My heart is broken. You are still my hero, and I'm grateful for you. And though we won't meet again, your light and magic lives on in your incredible characters."