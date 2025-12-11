A stage musical based on Warner Bros.' 2007 movie, August Rush, is now in the works and heading to Broadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The story follows an orphaned 11-year-old musical prodigy who runs away from his foster home to New York to embark upon a music-driven journey to find his long-lost parents: his father, an Irish rocker, and his mother, a concert cellist," the show's producers said in a synopsis Wednesday.

"Now performing and busking on the streets of New York and mentored by a mysterious stranger, August uses his remarkable musical talent to seek the parents from whom he was separated at birth."

Directed by Kirsten Sheridan, the film starred Freddie Highmore, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Keri Russell, Robin Williams and Terrence Howard.

A workshop production directed by Kathleen Marshall is being performed at Open Jar Studios in New York Thursday and Friday.

Nick Blaemire penned the new book and contributed songs to a score featuring music from the film by composer Mark Mancina, John Legend , Chris Trapper and Luke Reynolds.

It also includes new songs by Tom Kitt, Van Hughes and Bonnie McKee.