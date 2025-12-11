Musical based on 'August Rush' film heading to Broadway
UPI News Service, 12/11/2025
A stage musical based on Warner Bros.' 2007 movie, August Rush, is now in the works and heading to Broadway.
"The story follows an orphaned 11-year-old musical prodigy who runs away from his foster home to New York to embark upon a music-driven journey to find his long-lost parents: his father, an Irish rocker, and his mother, a concert cellist," the show's producers said in a synopsis Wednesday.
"Now performing and busking on the streets of New York and mentored by a mysterious stranger, August uses his remarkable musical talent to seek the parents from whom he was separated at birth."
