Country music superstar Jelly Roll was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry while he was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast Wednesday.

"I don't even know what to say right now y'all. They invited me to be a member of the Opry. CRAIG MORGAN INVITED ME TO BE A MEMBER OF THE OPRY!!!!" Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the touching moment.

"I'm honored beyond words and I can't stop pinching myself. To everyone at the Opry, y'all are like family to me. To Craig Morgan, no matter how many times I say it i'll never be able to tell you enough how much this has all meant to me. I love you Joe Rogan."

Morgan is a member of the venerable country music institution, as well as Jelly Roll's friend and mentor.

"Hey Jelly, my friend," Morgan said in his video message from the Grand Ole Opry House.

"I want to take a minute today to say congratulations on all the great things happening in your career and to thank you for the positive difference you are making in the lives of so many people who need the help. You are doing great work, buddy," Morgan added.

"I'll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry, and how much it meant to ME to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That's one thing country music does really well. Who would have ever dreamed I'd be back at the Opry House today to say... Jelly Roll, you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It's an honor to say, 'Welcome to the family, brother.'"

The message brought the shocked artist to tears.